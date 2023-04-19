BREAKING: Joaquin Buckley vs. Andre Fialho amongst four new additions to UFC Vegas 73 in May

A welterweight banger between Joaquin Buckley and Andre Fialho was recently added to the UFC Vegas 73 card. Marking Buckley's promotional debut at welterweight, the bout is one of four new additions to the Fight Night event set to go down on May 20 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

After suffering losses to Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis last year, Buckley has opted to drop from middleweight to compete in the welterweight division. The 28-year-old American is 3-3 in his previous six outings. Meanwhile, Fialho is also coming off two losses, going 2-3 in the UFC altogether.

According to reports, the fight card will be headlined by a pivotal rematch between top-ranked bantamweights Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana. Pennington came out on top via split decision when she first faced Aldana at UFC on ESPN 4 in July 2019.

Also newly announced, Victoria Leonardo and Natalia Silva will go head-to-head in a flyweight bout, in addition to a welterweight fight featuring Orion Cosce and Gilbert Urbina.

Elsewhere on the UFC Vegas 73 card, Edmen Shahbazyan will take on Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight fight. Also, promotional veteran Michael Johnson will face Diego Ferreira.

Joaquin Buckley's UFC career so far

Joaquin Buckley has now moved to a more natural weight class. 'New Mansa' is set to compete in the 170-pound division against Andre Fialho at UFC Vegas 73 in May.

After competing in Shamrock FC, Bellator, and the LFA, the promising Buckley was given a shot in the UFC. However, his time in the promotion didn't start great. He lost his octagon debut against Kevin Holland in a one-sided beatdown that ended in a third-round TKO loss.

Buckley picked himself up from that loss and went on to win his next two bouts against Impa Kasanganay and Jordan Wright. His fight against Kasanganay was particularly important for his career, as he stopped his opponent with a stunning first-of-its-kind spinning back-kick that won him 2020's Knockout of the Year.

Watch Joaquin Buckley's stunning KO win below:

