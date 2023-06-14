Breaking: Johnny Walker’s brother set to make UFC debut against experienced heavyweight veteran on September 23 

It appears as though Johnny Walker's younger brother, Valter is set to make his UFC debut and the promotion is matching him up with an experienced heavyweight veteran for their Fight Night event scheduled for September 23.

According to Laerte Viana, the light heavyweight contender's brother will make his promotional debut against Jake Collier. He mentioned that the Brazilian has already agreed to the bout and signed his bout agreement:

"BREAKING NEWS!...Valter Walker, younger brother of Johnny Walker, already has his debut fight in the UFC. He faces Jake Collier at the event on September 23, in a duel valid for the heavyweight category!...The contract has already been signed by the Brazilian."

Laerte Viana @laertevianamma



Valter Walker, irmão mais novo de Johnny Walker, já tem sua luta de estreia no UFC. Ele enfrenta Jake Collier no evento do dia 23 de setembro, em duelo válido pela categoria dos pesos pesados!



O contrato já foi assinado pelo brasileiro.



#ufc #mma BREAKING NEWS!Valter Walker, irmão mais novo de Johnny Walker, já tem sua luta de estreia no UFC. Ele enfrenta Jake Collier no evento do dia 23 de setembro, em duelo válido pela categoria dos pesos pesados!O contrato já foi assinado pelo brasileiro. BREAKING NEWS! Valter Walker, irmão mais novo de Johnny Walker, já tem sua luta de estreia no UFC. Ele enfrenta Jake Collier no evento do dia 23 de setembro, em duelo válido pela categoria dos pesos pesados! O contrato já foi assinado pelo brasileiro.#ufc #mma

'The Clean Monster' has an unbeaten 11-0 MMA record, with 7 of his wins coming via stoppage. He most recently competed at Titan FC 82 - SBC 47: Revenge, where he earned a fourth-round TKO win over Alex Nicholson to win the Titan FC heavyweight championship.

Collier, on the other hand, will be looking to snap his three-fight losing skid as another loss could put his tenure with the promotion in jeopardy. His losing skid includes losses to Andrei Arlovski, Chris Barnett, and Martin Buday.

The 25-year-old has an opportunity to make a statement should he earn a decisive win as the UFC's heavyweight division that would benefit with younger stars.

Poll : 0 votes