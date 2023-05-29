After a week of no UFC fans were looking forward to its return this weekend but bad news regarding Khamzat Chimaev's training partner has surfaced. In what could be considered a shoo-in for the fight-of-the-night bonus, Jamie Mullarkey vs. Guram Kutateladze will no longer take place on the card, according to reports.

The Fight Night card set for June 3 is the first event held by the promotion since May 20. The last time we saw action inside the octagon, Mackenzie Dern was delivering a masterclass performance against Angela Hill and Anthony Hernandez continued his demolition of the middleweight division.

As announced earlier on social media, Jamie Mullarkey vs. Guram Kutateladze will no longer take place on the card with all signs pointing to the Georgian being pulled out of the bout.

"Jamie Mullarkey's management announced that Mullarkey agreed to fight a new (unknown at the moment) opponent. That means Guram Kutateladze is no longer fighting on Saturday against Mullarkey."

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 Jamie Mullarkey's management announced that Mullarkey agreed to fight a new (unknown atm) opponent. That means Guram Kutateladze is no longer fighting on Saturday against Mullarkey. #UFCVegas74 Jamie Mullarkey's management announced that Mullarkey agreed to fight a new (unknown atm) opponent. That means Guram Kutateladze is no longer fighting on Saturday against Mullarkey. #UFCVegas74 https://t.co/Gp4SfyKvVD

The two lightweights were set to compete on the main card of UFC Vegas 74 this weekend. Given their two press-forward, entertaining styles, this one was a fan favorite on the card and many will be upset to see this one fall through.

If the rumors are correct, 'Georgian King' has now pulled out of four of his six fights since signing with the UFC in late 2020. The European was being touted for big things in the division and gained some popularity by being strongly affiliated with Khamzat Chimaev.

It looks like there is enough time for Jamie Mullarkey to remain on the card. Meanwhile, there is no news on who he will be locking horns against on Saturday when the octagon doors close.

With Guram Kutateladze out, what does the UFC Vegas 74 card look like?

Although the fallout of Guram Kutateladze vs. Jamie Mullarkey will be a huge loss to the card, the event still has a number of exciting matchups for fans to dig their teeth into once it gets underway on June 3.

The Fight Night will be headlined by a lightning-fast and dangerously powerful affair between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. The flyweights are battling to earn their way into the title picture.

Veterans Jim Miller and Jared Gordon will square off, Tim Elliot returns to the octagon, and a fun bout between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda will be on display, alongside much more.

Poll : 0 votes