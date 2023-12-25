"Breaking so many hearts" - Andrew Tate's "ride or die" tweet for Georgiana Naghel sends internet in a frenzy

Andrew Tate's "ride or die" tweet featuring Georgiana Naghel has set the social media realm abuzz. Tate is known to be incredibly private in regard to his dating and family life.

Throughout his rise as one of the world's most famous social media influencers in 2022, 'Cobra' extensively imparted lifestyle and dating advice. To this day, the 37-year-old often speaks about his successful dating life and relationships, albeit without naming his partners.

Considering that, a recent tweet on Tate's official X handle has seemingly surprised a significant number of netizens. The American-British former kickboxing champion tweeted an image of himself alongside an individual believed to be Georgiana Naghel. The tweet also comprised an image of them being escorted by the Romanian police. Alluding to a close bond with Naghel, he wrote:

"Ride or die."

Expand Tweet

Naghel is best-known for reportedly being Tate's business partner/assistant and acquaintance. 'Cobra's' tweet has elicited a wave of reactions, with some speculating as to whether Naghel is his partner in the personal dominion as well.

One fan suggested that Naghel could be Tate's family, related by kinship. A number of X users lauded her as a "Top Lady" and "a keeper." Another fan indicated that a woman who's a "ride or die" partner (i.e. incredibly loyal irrespective of the circumstances).

Furthermore, one fan implied that Tate is a coveted partner and that he's leaving many with broken hearts by insinuating that Naghel is his partner.

"Breaking so many hearts right now."

Expand Tweet

Check out a few screenshots of the fan reactions to Tate's tweet below:

Screenshots of fan reactions

A closer look at Andrew Tate, Georgiana Naghel, and Co.'s long-running legal battle

Andrew Tate, his younger brother Tristan Tate, and a pair of their purported female accomplices were arrested in Romania in December 2022. The females were revealed to be Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, both of whom are regarded as the Tate brothers' trusted business partners.

All four individuals were arrested under suspicion of forming an organized crime group, human trafficking, and other serious crimes. Andrew Tate has long been in conflict with the law, courtesy of alleged crimes he committed in the past. Moreover, after his 2022 arrest, Romanian authorities claimed that he was at the center of the alleged human trafficking syndicate.

The four accused were moved to house arrest in March 2023, and were released in August 2023. Their travel restrictions within Romania were gradually relaxed in the ensuing weeks. Besides, in June 2023, they were indicted on charges of human trafficking, r*pe, and forming an organized crime group to exploit women.

Presently, Andrew Tate is free to travel in Romania but disallowed from leaving the country, as he hasn't been cleared of the charges. Similarly, Tristan, Naghel, and Radu are still under investigation. Fans can expect additional details pertaining to the case to unravel in the days to come.

Expand Tweet