Breaking: Merab Dvalishvili's manager reveals timeline of rest for UFC bantamweight post-surgery

Merab Dvalishvili's manager has revealed how long the UFC bantamweight fighter will take to get back into the octagon.

The Georgian underwent surgery on his right hand and has now started training again despite being in a cast. Dvalishvili, who is on a 9-fight win streak in the UFC has taken down some of the biggest names in the division including Petr Yan and Jose Aldo. His manager revealed that 'The Machine' will be sidelined for three to four months following his surgery.

"I’ll be back Soon"

In the video, Merab Dvalishvili can be seen taking down his teammates while sporting a gray cast on his hand. 'The Machine' is currently one of the top bantamweights in the division and is worthy of a title shot. However, since he trains with Aljamain Sterling, he has made it very clear that he will not challenge for the title as long as Sterling holds the belt.

His next opponent looked to be Henry Cejudo, who had called the Georgian out following his loss to Aljamain Sterling. However, since he is recovering from surgery, it will be a while before we see Dvalishvili back in action. Cejudo may look to fight someone else in the meantime.

Merab Dvalishvili revealed why he 'spanked' Petr Yan in the octagon

In March this year, Merab Dvalishvili took on Petr Yan in what was one of the biggest fights of his career. The Georgian was not fazed by the challenge and he put on a masterclass as he dominated the former champion over five rounds to secure the unanimous decision victory. Following his win, he spoke to Nina Marie about why he spanked Yan in the octagon:

"When it was face-off, when Yan touched me (held his throat). He pushed me or punched me or touched me or something, whatever, stupid Russian move. So I'm like, this m********ker, he's really b**ch you know, and then tomorrow I'm going to do something to disrespect him on fight in the cage. I'm going to make him my b**ch, you know?"

'The Machine' was taking revenge for what Petr Yan did to him during their face-off. Dvalishvili also went on to say that even though he respects Yan as a fighter, he does not respect him as a person because he is a 'b**ch'.

