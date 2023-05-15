Breaking: Middleweight banger between Andre Muniz and Paul Craig added to UFC London card

UFC London on July 22 is shaping up to be another memorable night for the promotion and the middleweight debut of Paul Craig has now been added to the stacked card. The Scotsman will be welcomed into the 185lb division by grappling wizard Andre Muniz who is looking to bounce back from his recent loss.

The South American was considered one of the most dangerous prospects in the weight class after going on a five-fight win streak in the UFC followed by two wins previously on the Contender Series. After enduring an almost 15-minute war with Brendan Allen, the exhausted Brazilian was handed his first defeat in the company.

As announced on social media earlier today, Paul Craig will be stepping down from the light heavyweight division to compete against Andre Muniz in a brilliantly matched bout added to UFC London.

Although fighting is arguably the most difficult sport to predict, both men often implement a grappling-heavy style and should likely find themselves entangled in high-level exchanges in the ground game.

'Bearjew' hasn't had the greatest of times inside the octagon of late, losing both of his last two appearances in the cage. His most recent win came after he scored a wonderful comeback triangle choke submission against Nikita Krylov back in London in March last year.

Although his time in the UFC hasn't been filled with consistency, Craig has beaten some of the very best in the game. Wins over Magomed Ankalaev, Shogun Rua, and the current light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill are the most notable victories of his career.

Andre Muniz vs. Paul Craig and other big fights at UFC London

Andre Muniz vs. Paul Craig has been added to a heavily-packed UFC London card which, on paper, looks like one of the most entertaining events of the year.

The spectacle will be headlined by the returning Tom Aspinall who looks to get back to winning ways following his injury last time out. He will take on surging powerhouse Marcin Tybura as both aim to force their way into title contention.

Fan favorite Molly McCann will be hoping to put her most recent loss behind her when she clashes with grappling expert Julija Stoliarenko. The undefeated Lerone Murphy, the entertaining Bryan Barberena, the promising Nathanial Wood, and a barnburner between Marc Diakiese and Joel Alvarez will all take place on July 22.

