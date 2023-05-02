Breaking: Neil Magny vs Phil Rowe in the works for UFC Jacksonville in June

After a less-than-impressive showing last time out, Neil Magny is preparing to make his return where he welcomes rising contender Phil Rowe to the octagon. The two welterweights have been added to an ever-growing card set to unfold in Jacksonville on June 24.

'The Haitian Sensation' last made an appearance at UFC 283 where he fell victim to the grappling prowess of Gilbert Burns. The 35-year-old has struggled to find form inside the cage in recent times, winning four and losing four in his past eight outings.

Announced earlier today, Neil Magny will look to get back into the winner's column and make his way back up the division rankings when he collides with fellow welterweight Philip Rowe.

'The Fresh Prince' finds himself in pole position to enter the top 15 at welterweight should he manage to get past the tough veteran standing in front of him. In what could be seen as unfortunate for his opponent, Magny hasn't lost back-to-back fights in the sport since his second and third fights with the UFC in 2013.

Phil Rowe has been improving each and every time he steps into the octagon and has an incredible 100% finish rate whenever he gets his hands raised. While the vet will likely be a tough matchup for him, the prospect will find confidence in the fact 80% of his opponent's losses have come by way of stoppage.

Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe and other bouts at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

Alongside the aforementioned Neil Magny and Phil Rowe clash, the UFC Fight Night card on June 24 has a number of mouth-watering matchups.

Headlining the event will be a huge featherweight brawl with title implications when the heavy-hitting duo of Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria collide. As the pair love to stand and trade, this has all the signs of stealing the show and earning fight-of-the-night honors.

Another striking matchup between Punahele Soriano and Sedriques Dumas will unfold. A wonderful fight between David Onama and Gabriel Santos, Tatsuro Taira will look to extend his unbeaten run in a bout with Kleydson Rodrigues, while Tabatha Ricci aims to extend her win streak against the grappling wizardry of Gillian Robertson at the Fight Night event.

