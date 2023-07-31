Breaking: Official votes between Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue for pound-for-pound No.1 revealed

Terence Crawford is reportedly set to become The Ring's pound-for-pound king, after members of their panel have cast their votes.

Crawford faced off Errol Spence Jr. last weekend in a bout billed as one of the biggest and most important in boxing history. The two men went to war to settle who would be the undisputed welterweight champ, with fans expecting a close affair.

'Bud' rose to the occasion by dominating the fight. The 35-year-old looked a level above Spence in all areas and dropped his opponent three times before getting the finish in the ninth round.

Crawford's victory meant he moved to 40-0 as a professional and has now made a serious case for the No.1 spot in boxing's pound-for-pound rankings.

According to boxing reporter Michael Benson, Terence Crawford's performance has all but guaranteed top spot. Benson stated that The Ring magazine's panelist are voting, with the 35-year-old now expected to leapfrog Naoyo Inoue as boxing's king:

"Ring Magazine have revealed that Terence Crawford is on track to become their new pound-for-pound king. Ranking is decided by a vote by members of their panel. As of this morning, votes received were: Terence Crawford - 5, Naoya Inoue - 1, Tie - 1.".

Terence Crawford hits back at media who doubted his chances against Errol Spence Jr.

Not only did Terence Crawford put on the best performance of his career on Saturday night, but he also etched his name into boxing history. 'Bud' was crowned the undisputed welterweight champ, the first man to ever achieve that feat in the division.

Following his win over Errol Spence Jr, Crawford basked in his moment of glory for as long as he could. The 35-year-old also opted to use his time infront of boxing's media to call out those who had doubted him.

He said:

"I've been telling each and every one of y'all, for years. A lot of y'all are over here looking sad. Ellie, you're looking like a r******d a*s dude, you know what I mean?"

Crawford added:

"But all in all, I get to say [that] I told y'all. Because I've been asking for these fights for years, and y'all have been saying, 'He's too small. He's gonna get this, he's gonna get broken.' Each and every time I stepped up, I proved y'all wrong. Each time."

Catch Crawford's reaction to the media here:

