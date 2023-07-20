BREAKING: Rob Font replaces Umar Nurmagomedov to fight Cory Sandhagen at UFC Nashville

UFC Nashville's main event has undergone a change as Rob Font steps in to take on Cory Sandhagen, replacing Umar Nurmagomedov. The five-round catchweight bout is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena.

According to a recent report by combat sports journalist Marc Raimondi, Font has taken the position of Nurmagomedov, who withdrew from the fight for undisclosed reasons:

"Cory Sandhagen will now fight Rob Font at a catchweight in the main event of UFC Nashville on Aug. 5, sources told ESPN. Five-round fight."

Despite being initially scheduled to face Song Yadong at UFC 292 next month, Font's bout with Yadong has been scrapped by the promotion. Instead, the UFC has decided to move forward with Font as the headliner against 'The Sandman' at the upcoming Fight Night event.

Rob Font aims to extend his one-fight winning streak after a first-round TKO triumph over Adrian Yanez at UFC 287, which ended a two-fight skid that included decision defeats to Marlon Vera and Jose Aldo.

On the other hand, Cory Sandhagen has made an impressive comeback, achieving consecutive wins against Marlon Vera and Song Yadong after enduring two straight defeats.