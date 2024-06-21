BREAKING: Roman Dolidze replaces Carlos Ulberg for short notice clash against Anthony Smith at UFC 303

It appears as though there has been another change to UFC 303 as Roman Dolidze has agreed to step in on short notice for a bout against Anthony Smith. The opportunity arose after Carlos Ulberg withdrew from the event, which resulted in the promotion seeking an opponent for 'Lionheart'.

The card has gone through several changes in the past week as Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was removed, while Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 and Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes was added. The light heavyweight clash feature bout has also gone through changes as Jamahal Hill was originally scheduled to fight Khalil Rountree, however Carlos Ulberg stepped in after 'The War Horse' was handed a suspension for a banned substance.

In the weeks that followed, Hill was also forced to withdraw from the event, and so Smith stepped in on short notice. Due to Ulberg's recent withdrawal, the promotion took to their X account to confirm the latest change that Dolidze will now move up to 205 pounds to fight 'Lionheart' instead. They wrote:

"Carlos Ulberg is OUT of #UFC303. @RomanDolidzeUFC is stepping in on short notice!"

Check out the UFC's tweet regarding Roman Dolidze replacing Carlos Ulberg below:

UFC's tweet regarding Smith vs. Dolidze [Image courtesy: @ufc - X]

Comparing Anthony Smith and Roman Dolidze's recent performances

Anthony Smith and Roman Dolidze will have a great opportunity when they compete at UFC 303 as they were both added to the card on short notice. Thus, an impressive performance could lead to them being rewarded.

'Lionheart' is currently the No. 10 ranked light heavyweight and is coming off an impressive first-round submission win over Vitor Petrino. With the win, he successfully bounced back from his TKO loss to Khalil Rountree, which resulted in a drop to his ranking in the division.

Dolidze, on the other hand, is currently the No.10 ranked middleweight and is on a two-fight losing skid that includes back-to-back decision losses to Marvin Vettori and Nassourdine Imavov. Prior to his losing skid, the Georgian had won four consecutive bouts and three consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses.

A win over 'Lionheart' could lead to opportunities in two weight-divisions for Dolidze, especially considering he is moving up to 205 pounds for the bout.

Check out Roman Dolidze's post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 63 below:

