BREAKING: TUF 29 star Bryan Battle set for next fight at UFC Vegas 79

An exciting welterweight showdown has been added to the UFC Vegas 79 card and is set to go down on September 23. Fan favorite Bryan Battle will take on A.J. Fletcher.

Journalist Marcel Dorff took to Twitter to announce the fight. He wrote:

"Bryan Battle will fight AJ Fletcher at #UFCVegas79 on September 23rd. (first rep. @TeamIridiumISA) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023."

Check out the tweet here:

Bryan Battle is coming off a win against Gabriel Green, and holds a 9-2 record overall. In fact, he was riding a seven-fight win streak, and a three-fight win streak under UFC banners, before running into the impressive Rinat Fakhretdinov.

His opponent, A.J. Fletcher, is also coming into the fight on the back of a submission win over Themba Gorimbo. Fletcher is a Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) veteran, and is currently 1-2 in the UFC, despite having an overall record of 10-2.

'The Ghost' will be in hot pursuit of a win, as he currently holds a losing record in the UFC. Battle, on the other hand, will be looking to build another win streak and work his way up the division.

Regardless, this fight is indicative of the immense amount of talent coming through at 170 lbs, and is a banger of a fight to add to the UFC Vegas 79 card.

Bryan Battle was the winner of TUF Season 29

Bryan Battle made his name off The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Competing at middleweight, he beat Gilbert Urlina via submission to clinch the TUF 29 title.

After winning, he spoke on his motivations and the importance of self-belief, saying:

"Now we're making believers out of everyone."

'Pooh Bear' has since impressed, beating formidable competition on his way to a 3-1 record in the UFC. He has beaten Tresean Gore, Takashi Sato and Gabriel Green so far. His lone loss in the UFC was to the surging Rinat Fakhretdinov.

Given Rinat's impressive win over Kevin Lee, Battle shouldn't be too discouraged by the loss, which came in December of 2022 via unanimous decision.