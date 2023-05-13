Fans are in awe of Bryan Battle’s 14-second knockout at UFC Charlotte.

Battle was born in Springfield, Missouri, but trains and lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. Therefore, he had a lot of pressure going into his preliminary bout against Gabe Green. After receiving a hometown ovation, ‘The Butcher’ blew the roof off of the Spectrum Center with a shocking knockout.

The fans in Charlotte weren’t the only ones impressed with Battle’s knockout. MMA Twitter blew up with praise, including some saying:

“WHAAAAAAT, that might have been the WORST game plan i've even seen”

René Mondrian @abelgance_ @FireMMAVid WHAAAAAAT, that might have been the WORST game plan i've even seen @FireMMAVid WHAAAAAAT, that might have been the WORST game plan i've even seen

“That was awesome”

“He came saw and conquered”

“Battle is the f*ckin man. This dudes going to be a superstar.”

Bryan @TFTGOD7 @FireMMAVid Battle is the fuckin man. This dudes going to be a superstar. @FireMMAVid Battle is the fuckin man. This dudes going to be a superstar.

“Take the chance and either sleep your opponent or get slept, and he got SLEPT.”

k @Dsyrukyan @FireMMAVid Take the chance and either sleep your opponent or get slept, and he got SLEPT. @FireMMAVid Take the chance and either sleep your opponent or get slept, and he got SLEPT.

In August 2021, Battle became The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 middleweight winner with a second-round submission against Gilbert Urbina. Six months later, he secured his second UFC win against Tresean Gore before deciding to move down to the welterweight division.

Since then, Battle has defeated Takashi Sato with a 44-second knockout and suffered his first Octagon loss against Rinat Fakhretdinov in December 2022. ‘The Butched’ missed weight for his fight at UFC Charlotte but silenced the doubters with another highlight-reel knockout.

What’s next for Bryan Battle after his 14-second knockout at UFC Charlotte?

Bryan Battle was ready to capitalize on his mic time at UFC Charlotte. The TUF 29 middleweight champion called out Ian Garry, who is fighting against Daniel Rodriguez on the main card. ‘The Butcher’ followed up with his call out in his post-fight media interview by saying:

“I would love to be the first person to beat Ian Garry and also knock him out because that’s what would happen if me and him fought, I would knock him out. With that being said, I’m really not that picky, I’ll fight anybody.” [6:15-6:40]

Before worrying about what’s next, ‘The Future’ is locked in for his matchup against Rodriguez. Garry currently holds a pro-MMA record of 11-0, including four Octagon wins. The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the biggest prospects in the UFC.

Poll : 0 votes