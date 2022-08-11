"I don't think you're that good" - Bryan Battle wants to "kill the hype" of undefeated Irishman Ian Garry

UFC welterweight contender and The Ultimate Fighter winner Bryan Battle is not too impressed with the hype surrounding Ian Garry as he aims to put an end to his unbeaten streak.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Battle spoke about Garry's recent hype while also discussing if he would be willing to fight the Irishman next. He said:

"I don't think Ian [Garry] wants to fight me. He's being kind of cute on social media, making jokes and whatnot, but I don't think he wants to fight me. He knows it's a bad match-up. It really doesn't matter who, I feel like I'm on my s*** right now. I just want to stop all that hype. I don't know there's something about it. I don't like it man. I don't like the fact that you're getting the hype, I don't think you're that good."

Battle is coming fresh off an impressive victory over Takashi Sato with a first-round headkick KO at UFC on ESPN 40 in Las Vegas. The American is on a 3-0 streak since entering the UFC and continues to impress in his young career.

Meanwhile. Garry has a 10-0 MMA record and has been rampant since making his debut in the organization in November 2021. He has also been dubbed by many as the "next Conor McGregor," with his desire to compete on the same card as 'The Notorious.'

Ian Garry eager to have Conor McGregor back in the UFC

'The Future', who also originates from Ireland, has been likened to have a similar striking ability, while also delivering on the mic like Conor McGregor. In an interview with BT Sport, Garry expressed his admiration for McGregor, while stating his desire for him to return once again:

"I have nothing but respect for the man and I can't wait for the day we get to take over Dublin together and when we get to share a card together. I am so excited for his return. Everyone will be looking forward to that one when we get to do that."

With McGregor taking the UFC to new levels during his career, while also staking claim as one of the best in the organization, Garry will aim to follow in his footsteps as he rises rapidly in the welterweight division.

Ian Garry is also a former Cage Warriors champion and has continued his remarkable form since stepping foot inside the UFC. There is still a long way to go for the young man to make a mark in his division and the entire sport, but the future is extremely bright.

