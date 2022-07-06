"Potential for another “future” Irish mma ufc champion rose by a real nice margin" - Conor McGregor hails Ian Garry following his impressive win over Gabe Green at UFC 276

Conor McGregor was all praise for Ian Garry after the undefeated prospect's unanimous decision win over Gabe Green at UFC 276 last weekend. 'Notorious' believes that the chances of 'The Future' winning UFC gold in the future have fairly soared after the performance he gave at UFC 276.

Garry appeared to be enjoying every second of the fight as per McGregor, who also lauded the fellow Irishman's 'willingness to engage / commit'. The former two-division champ tweeted:

"Ian Garry was incredibly impressive this weekend. Fully immersed in it all. Enjoying every second. Willingness to engage / commit. The Potential for another “future” Irish mma ufc champion rose by a real nice margin this weekend. Congrats Ian, keep going brother!"

Check out the tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Ian Garry was incredibly impressive this weekend. Fully immersed in it all. Enjoying every second. Willingness to engage / commit. The Potential for another "future" Irish mma ufc champion rose by a real nice margin this weekend. Congrats Ian, keep going brother! ☘️

Garry took Green to striking school for three rounds en route to a unanimous decision win. While 'Gifted' tried to apply constant pressure, the Irish prospect's accuracy was overwhelming for him. 'The Future' extended his unblemished pro record to 10-0 which includes three UFC victories.

Ian Garry has always welcomed comparisons to Conor McGregor, who he accepts as his idol. The 24-year-old however, is also keen on carving his own niche in the sport.

Ian Garry explains why Irish fans treat Conor McGregor and Katie Taylor differently

Jiri Prochazka received a hero's welcome in his hometown of Brno, Czech Republic, after his light heavyweight title win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. Conor McGregor congratulated the newly crowned champ and joked about the lame welcome he received in Ireland following his own UFC title wins.

Conor McGregor wrote on social media:

Meanwhile, Irish boxing superstar Katie Taylor received a grand welcome home when she defeated Delfine Persoon to be crowned the undisputed lightweight champion in 2019.

Ian Garry recently weighed in on the different treatments meted out by Irish fans to McGregor and Taylor.

According to 'The Future', the different treatments stem from the different sports they compete in rather than the difference in their personalities. Garry recently told talkSPORT:

"I think boxing is more respected than MMA. I think MMA across the world is seen as vicious and violent. It’s given a bad rep for no reason.It encompasses every martial art you can think of and brings it into one. Everyone who steps into the Octagon knows the risks, knows the potential rewards, and is willing to do that because we are all competitors. The world still hasn’t caught up with what MMA is yet. I think it’s more a case of boxing vs. MMA than Katie [Taylor] and Conor [McGregor]."

