Who won the fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka?

Jiri Prochazka scored a stunning fourth-round submission win over Glover Teixeira in their epic light heavyweight title clash at UFC 275. 'Denisa' was losing 39-37 on the scorecards when he forced the jiu-jitsu wizard to tap with hardly half a minute left in the fight.

Teixeira came out as the early aggresor, scoring a takedown over Prochazka hardly a minute into the opening frame. The light heavyweight champion dominated 'Denisa' for the entire round, barring the final seconds. The Czech managed to reverse positions and landed some vicious ground and pound to finish the round.

Watch the highlights below:

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@GloverTeixeira gets Jiří Procházka down in the first round a First takedown!@GloverTeixeira gets Jiří Procházka down in the first round a #UFC275 First takedown!@GloverTeixeira gets Jiří Procházka down in the first round a #UFC275! https://t.co/AgaEruLkSd

Prochazka appeared to be the fresher fighter going into round two despite spending the majority of the first round being controlled on the ground. 'Denisa' clearly outstruck Teixeira on the feet but ended up on the ground after being caught by a left hook from the Brazilian. Brutal elbows from the champ opened up a cut above Prochazka's left eye to close the round.

Watch the highlights below:

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@Jiri_BJP could be seconds away from light heavyweight gold! The Czech contender is SURGING!@Jiri_BJP could be seconds away from light heavyweight gold! #UFC275 The Czech contender is SURGING!🇨🇿 @Jiri_BJP could be seconds away from light heavyweight gold! #UFC275 https://t.co/RSngv7LxSz

Teixeira's gas tank seemed to be on the verge of being emptied out throughout the entirety of round three. Regardless, the Brazilian scored some much-needed takedowns to survive the clock and managed to land some significant ground and pound n the process.

'Denisa' continued to outstrike Teixeira on the feet in round four, however, the Brazilian managed to take the fight to the ground yet again. After appearing to have given it his all, Texeira put up a strong striking performance in the final round.

The UFC light heavyweight champ had a full mount on Prochazka with around a minute to go before the final bell. In a surprising sequence, 'Denisa' managed to reverse position and sunk in a rear-naked choke, forcing Teixeira to tap at 04:32 of the final frame.

Watch the highlights below:

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@Jiri_BJP has climbed the LHW mountain in an instant classic! CZECH REPUBLIC HAS A CHAMPION!@Jiri_BJP has climbed the LHW mountain in an instant classic! #UFC275 CZECH REPUBLIC HAS A CHAMPION!🏆🇨🇿 @Jiri_BJP has climbed the LHW mountain in an instant classic! #UFC275 https://t.co/n5RcxYbgK5

UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka - Main card results

Glover Teixeira def. Jiri Prochazka via sub (Rear-naked choke) (4:32 of Round 5)

Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via KO (2:28 of Round 2)

Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho via KO (2:24 of Round 2)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev via TKO (2:32 of Round 1)

UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka - Prelims results

Josh Culibao def. Seungwoo Choi via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Maheshate def. Steve Garcia via KO (1:14 of Round 1)

Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kyung Ho Kang def. Danaa Batgerel via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na via KO (1:22 of Round 1)

Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far