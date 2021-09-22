Watch: TUF 29 winner Bryan Battle posts video of himself eating 27 body shots to celebrate his 27th birthday

The Ultimate Fighter 29 winner Bryan Battle celebrated his 27th birthday in style. He ate an insane 27 shots to the body from his teammates.

Many fans questioned TUF's return when it was announced by UFC president Dana White. They suggested that the Contender Series serves as an appropriate successor to the series. Alas, the promotion is clearly eager to keep the show’s legacy going, which is why we saw Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega coach opposite one another in what proved to be an entertaining series.

Bryan Battle was one of the highlights of the show and last month. He capped off his journey to the UFC with a vicious finish over Gilbert Urbina to become the TUF middleweight tournament winner.

He’s young, he’s exciting and by the looks of this video, he’s got a great personality.

“Happy birthday to me, 27 body shots for 27 great years”

Bryan Battle was viewed as a potential contender for the crown when he first entered The Ultimate Fighter. He can now look ahead to a string of entertaining matchups as his quest to enter the top 15 begins.

Bryan Battle - young and hungry

At the age of just 27, Battle got a long road ahead of him in mixed martial arts if he so chooses. That's as long as his body shot birthday challenge doesn’t become a yearly tradition...

He’s quite clearly one of the hottest prospects in his gym. But this is the time for him to become the “small fish in a big pond." That’s not necessarily a bad thing, either, because fighters are often required to learn pretty quickly that middleweight is no joke.

Israel Adesanya is the king of the division and behind him sits a parade of contenders just waiting to try and knock him off of his perch. Bryan Battle, for the time being, just needs to think about getting himself back into the octagon as soon as possible. We all know Dana White loves guys who stay active.

