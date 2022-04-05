UFC fighter Ian Garry's age, MMA record, net worth and more

Ian Garry is set to make his second octagon appearance this weekend as he fights Darian Weeks at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Irishman is currently 24 years old.

Garry currently has a professional MMA record of 8-0. 'The Future' has recorded a total of six finishes in his career so far, with five TKOs and one submission.

He made his professional debut back in 2019 under the Cage Warriors promotion. Garry finally arrived in the UFC at UFC 268, scoring a sensational first-round knockout against Jordan Williams inside Madison Square Garden.

Garry has an approximate estimated net worth of $1 million, according to newsunzip.com. He won the Cage Warriors welterweight championship before joining the 170-pound division of the UFC.

Can Ian Garry become a UFC champion in the future?

Garry joined the UFC with a lot of hype behind him. Many believe he has the potential to be the biggest Irish star in the UFC since Conor McGregor. 'The Future' is certainly a very talented fighter and has already held a world title on the regional scene.

However, the UFC's 170-pound weight class boasts one of the deepest talent pools on the entire roster. With that in mind, it might be a while before Garry is considered one of the top contenders in the division.

Nevertheless, 'The Future' is only 24 years old. He still has a lot to learn in the game and getting a few fights against lower-ranked opponents will give him some much-needed experience in the UFC.

Ian Garry is currently the bookmakers' favorite to emerge victorious against Weeks this weekend. His opponent currently has a professional record of 5-1. The 28-year-old lost a decision to Bryan Barberena in his UFC debut, marking his only career loss to date.

'The Future' will look to show off his full arsenal of skills in this fight. While it seemed like the nerves were getting the better of the Irishman in his UFC debut against Williams, he shook off the cobwebs and eventually earned a trademark knockout inside the opening frame.

Another performance of the same caliber this weekend will further elevate the hype surrounding Garry.

