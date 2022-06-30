"Can't wait for the day we get to takeover Dublin together" - Ian Garry excited for Conor McGregor's return; hopes to share the same card with 'The Notorious'

Ian Garry recently stated that he can't wait to share a UFC card in Dublin with Conor McGregor.

'The Future' is hands down the biggest Irish prospect in the UFC since Conor McGregor. Much like McGregor, the welterweight fighter is a fantastic striker and he has a captivating charisma as well.

Garry is a big star in Ireland and is looking forward to sharing a UFC card in his hometown of Dublin along with Conor McGregor. Here's what Garry said in a recent interview with BT Sport:

"I have nothing but respect for the man and I can't wait for the day we get to take over Dublin together and when we get to share a card together. I am so excited for his return. Everyone will be looking forward to that one when we get to do that."

Watch Ian Garry talk to BT Sport:

Conor McGregor had a meteoric rise to the top of the UFC's featherweight division when he arrived in the organization. The Irish fighter managed to capture world titles in two weight classes. He is the biggest star the sport of MMA has ever had and his arrival took the popularity of the UFC to another level.

McGregor has fought only once in front of his home crowd in Dubmin in his UFC career. 'The Notorious' earned a trademark knockout finish against Diego Brandao in 2014.

Garry, meanwhile, has fought only twice in the UFC so far. Despite his relatively young career, the talent is obvious.

Ian Garry is set to take on Gabe Green at UFC 276

Ian Garry returns to action this weekend at UFC 276 as he takes on Gabe Green in the preliminary card of the pay-per-view. 'The Future' currently has an undefeated professional record of 9-0 with six finishes to his name. Five TKOs and one submission comprise those numbers for the 24-year-old.

He is a former Cage Warriors champion and has transformed his skills inside the octagon. Garry earned a knockout win against Jordan Williams in his UFC debut at UFC 268. A decision win against Darian Weeks at UFC 273 followed.

He will face his toughest test till date against Gabe Green. Much like Garry, Green is one of the up-and-comers of the welerweight division. Fans can expect a good fight when the octagon door closes this weekend.

