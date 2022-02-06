Tresean Gore reacts to first professional loss at UFC Fight Night 200 against Bryan Battle - "Think I won due to damage"

Tresean Gore is convinced he beat Bryan Battle because of the damage he inflicted on his opponent.

Battle and Gore were first slated to square off in The Ultimate Fighter 29 season finale in August 2021. However, Gore was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a knee injury. The two finalists finally got the chance to settle their unfinished business at UFC Fight Night 200.

Gore was aggressive and he kept coming forward at Battle. However, 'Pooh Bear' relied on his striking that caused Gore some serious problems.

Battle's devastating kicks to the legs and body were consistent. Meanwhile, 'Mr. Vicious' utilized his power that almost knocked Battle out at one point. However, he failed to finish the job. The fight ended with all three judges scoring the bout 29-28 in favor of Battle.

Reflecting on his first professional loss, Gore took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the fight. He admitted he put on a "very sloppy performance" but was certain he inflicted more damage and should have been declared the winner:

"Lost a close decision tonight was a very Sloppy performance on my end! I personally think I won due to damage and I think I won the 2nd and 3rd but two knockdowns a take down but you know what it is what it is! God is still Great and Jesus Is the Greatest! Imma be back"

Bryan Battle calls out critics after beating Tresean Gore

Bryan Battle is now the official TUF season 29 winner. The victory over Gore saw him improve his record to 2-0 under the UFC banner.

However, some were not happy about the judges' decision. Some fans in attendance even shared their disappointment after hearing Bruce Buffer declare Battle as the winner.

During his octagon interview, a bruised Byran Battle reiterated that his win wasn't just about outperforming Gore but was also a message to all his doubters:

“I already won the competition... This is for all the people that said I wasn’t the real champ. All the people that said Tresean was going to knock the f*** out of me. Don’t get me wrong, Tresean is a tough motherf***** but so am I baby. I’m The Ultimate Fighter and I proved that s*** tonight.”

Watch Bryan Battle's full octagon interview below:

