Bryan Battle shares hilarious moment with Michael Bisping during octagon interview - "Man, who needs two eyes?"

Bryan Battle shared a hilarious moment with UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping during a post-fight octagon interview at UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland on Saturday.

Battle took on Tresean Gore and won via unanimous decision (29-28 x3). The duo were initially scheduled to face off in the final of The Ultimate Fighter 29 but the bout was canceled due to Gore's knee injury.

During the rescheduled outing, 'Pooh Bear' injured his right eye, which was swollen badly. When asked by Bisping if his eye was fine, Battle came up with a witty response.

"Man, who needs two eyes? You know I can still see through it. It is just a little swollen. Hopefully, it will get me a couple of free drinks tonight. You know what I am saying. But nah, nothing crazy," quipped Battle.

Watch Bryan Battle in conversation with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping below:

Bisping suffered a serious right eye injury himself in 2013 after the fight against Vitor Belfort, which even made him miss a year of action. However, he came back in style and eventually ended up becoming the first British UFC titleholder.

Michael Bisping is suffering from the eye condition strabismus and he wears a prosthetic eye

Michael Bisping had a retinal detachment after getting hit flush by a head kick from Belfort in January 2013. 'The Count' recently revealed that vision in his right eye has been 'non-existent' ever since.

The UFC great also suffers from a condition called strabismus where the eyes are not properly aligned when looking at an object. This was also caused by Belfort's kick.

However, that didn't stop him from creating history. Bisping stepped in on short notice to knock out Luke Rockhold in the very first round and become the middleweight champ at UFC 199 in June 2016.

After one successful title defense against Dan Henderson, he dropped the belt to the legendary Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



It was going to happen eventually



Michael @Bisping whips out the eye "I'll keep an eye on that one!"It was going to happen eventuallyMichael @Bisping whips out the eye "I'll keep an eye on that one!"It was going to happen eventually 😅Michael @Bisping whips out the eye 😳 https://t.co/bWDva2lunZ

Bisping's last UFC fight came against Kelvin Gastelum in November 2017 after which he announced his retirement from the sport on May 28, 2018.

Also Read Article Continues below

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in December of the same year, he revealed that there were issues in his good eye as well following the Gastelum encounter, which pushed him to hang up his boots.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim