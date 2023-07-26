BREAKING: UFC 293 in Sydney gets Australian star against Canadian lightweight veteran

The upcoming UFC 293 pay-per-view will see Australian fighter Jamie Mullarkey go up against Canadian veteran John Makdessi.

Jamie Mullarkey who has a professional record of 16-6 was last seen in action back in June earlier this year against Muhammad Naimov where he lost the bout via a second-round TKO.

On the flip side, John Makdessi is 18-8 in his MMA career so far and was last seen in action back in September last year in a unanimous decision loss to Nasrat Haqparast. Coming off a loss in their respective recent bouts, both fighters will look to get back in the winning column at UFC 293.

The highly anticipated event is set to go down on September 10 in Sydney, Australia. This will be the promotion's first pay-per-view in the city after 2011 and it is only fitting to see the talent from the country compete on the card.

Apart from the lightweight bout between Jamie Mullarkey and John Makdessi, several highly exciting fights are set to take place at UFC 293. Kai Kara-France is set to take on Manel Kape, Justin Tafa will go up against Austin Lane, and Tyson Pedro will fight Anton Turkali amongst several other matchups set to be announced.

It is worth noting that the main event for the card is yet to be announced, however, it will most likely see Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight championship. While it was initially suggested that Adesanya would go up against Dricus du Plessis, a foot injury suffered by the South African has seemingly given the opportunity Sean Strickland to fight for the title. That said, it will be interesting to see who steps up to fight 'The Last Stylebender' for the title.

