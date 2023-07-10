UFC Sydney 2023: Tickets, time, and everything you need to know about UFC 293

UFC 293 marks the the return to Australia for the MMA promotion, with the event set to take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on September 9 (September 10 AEST) later this year.

As it stands no main event or co-main event have been announced for the card but four fights have been confirmed. UFC star and Ozzie heavyweight Tai Tuivasa is the biggest name on the list and he is set to face fellow heavy hitter Alexander Volkov.

Elsewhere, Kai Kara-France is set to face Manel Kape, Carlos Ulberg will take on Jung Da-un and Viviane Araújo will step into the octagon against Casey O'Neill.

The rumored main event for the card is Israel Adesanya versus Dricus du Plessis. The South African earned his No. 1 contender status this week after his stunning victory over Robert Whittaker. So far, however, nothing has been confirmed.

For fans interested in purchasing tickets for the PPV can do so through the official UFC ticket site as well as TickerMaster or TicketMerchant. As it stands, tickets are still available for the event as well as exclusive VIP packages.

Per the UFC, the events time are:

Early Prelims. 3 PM PDT. Watch on UFC Fight Pass.

Prelims. 5 PM PDT. Watch on ABC, ESPN or ESPN+

Main Card. 7 PM PDT. Order on ESPN+

For UK fans the main card kicks off at it's usual time of 3 AM GMT and for those in India that's 7:30 AM IST.

For fans in Australia the day of the event, the main-card will be at 12 PM AET on September 10, which is 2 PM for those in New Zealand.

Kai Kara-France makes quick fight turn-around for UFC 293

Kai Kara-France has refused to dwell on his latest loss by accepting a fight against Manel Kape at UFC 293 later this year.

The No. 5-ranked men's flyweight is currently on a two-fight skid, coming up short against Brandon Moreno for the interim title in 2022 before then controversially losing his last fight to Amir Albazi via split-decision last month.

The controversy went viral, with many MMA fans and pundits siding with Kara-France against the judges decision. Fans then expected the 30-year-old to take some time away from the sport.

The New Zealander opted to do the opposite and just two weeks after his loss to Albazi, 'Dont Blink' was confirmed for UFC 293.

"Good one added to UFC Sydney in September. No. 5 flyweight Kai Kara-France vs. No. 9 Manel Kape verbally agreed to, per sources. Who you got here?"

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Good one added to UFC Sydney in September. No. 5 flyweight Kai Kara-France vs. No. 9 Manel Kape verbally agreed to, per sources. Who you got here? Good one added to UFC Sydney in September. No. 5 flyweight Kai Kara-France vs. No. 9 Manel Kape verbally agreed to, per sources. Who you got here? https://t.co/0mrWmw4vnV

Poll : 0 votes