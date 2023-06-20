BREAKING: UFC 293 card gets ranked flyweight clash; Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape to lock horns

The UFC 293 event will reportedly feature a showdown between ranked UFC flyweight competitors. A clash between one-time interim UFC flyweight title challenger Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape is being targeted for the event.

The highly anticipated event is expected to take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 10. As reported by ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, UFC flyweights Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape will face each other at the event in Sydney. Okamoto posted a tweet regarding the matchup:

"Good one added to UFC Sydney in September. No. 5 flyweight Kai Kara-France vs. No. 9 Manel Kape verbally agreed to, per sources. Who you got here?"

Kai Kara-France holds the No. 5 spot in the UFC men's flyweight rankings, while Manel Kape stands at No. 9. New Zealand's Kara-France is on a two-fight losing streak, while Angola's Kape is on a three-fight win streak.

Kai Kara-France's most recent fight witnessed him suffer a controversial split decision defeat against Amir Albazi earlier this month. Meanwhile, Manel Kape's last octagon appearance saw him beat David Dvorak via unanimous decision in Dec. 2022.

The consensus is that the UFC 293 fight card is likely to feature MMA megastar and reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

It's believed that Adesanya would fight the winner of the upcoming Robert Whittaker vs Dricus du Plessis fight next. 'Izzy' could potentially face the Whittaker-Du Plessis winner in the headlining matchup at UFC 293.

