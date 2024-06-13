The UFC 303 main event headliner between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler has reportedly been in limbo for weeks leading up to International Fight Week. Now, with less than three weeks until the scheduled event date, reports have surfaced that the co-main event fight could also be in jeopardy.

With seemingly the most information on the highly-coveted topic, Ariel Helwani tweeted on June 13 that sources have told him the UFC is looking for a replacement co-main event on June 29. Helwani did not report a reason but stated that one or both of Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg may no longer be available for the date.

The fight between Hill and Ulberg was originally announced in late May as the co-main event. Both fighters would have been making a relatively quick turnaround with Hill losing by knockout in the main event of UFC 300 on April 13 and Ulberg last competing on May 11.

Hill returned from over a year-long layoff at UFC 300 after rupturing his Achilles tendon and lost to Alex Pereira by first-round knockout. 'Sweet Dreams' previously had won the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 283 but relinquished the belt before he could make his first title defense.

In the co-main event of UFC Saint Louis, Ulberg knocked out Alonzo Menifield in just 12 seconds to collect his sixth straight victory and fourth first-round knockout in the Octagon.

Ariel Helwani announces potential new fight for UFC 303

In the same tweet that Ariel Helwani announced that the UFC 303 co-main event could potentially be in danger, the reporter claimed that the promotion was close to finalizing a new fight to add to the card.

Attempting to save the International Fight Week event, Helwani reported that the UFC is talking to the camps of Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes to potentially book the two featherweights on the card. He noted that the targeted fight is not intended to be the new main event.

At press time, no further word has been released on either the status of Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg or the potential booking of Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes.