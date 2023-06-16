BREAKING: UFC offers Tyson Fury official contract to fight Jon Jones in a mixed-rules matchup

Tyson Fury has made a statement asserting that he has received an offer from the UFC for a special 'hybrid fight' against Jon Jones.

The UFC heavyweight champion and Fury have been exchanging words for a while now. This verbal sparring initially sparked last month when 'The Gypsy King' took exception to remarks made by Joe Rogan regarding the outcome of a hypothetical fight between Jones and Fury.

During a recent Twitter space event hosted by Foxify Trade, the British boxer seized the opportunity to discuss the likelihood of a future fight between himself and 'Bones':

"There's talks of me and Jon Jones doing a hybrid fight as we talk right now. I received an offer from the UFC yesterday so you never know what's going to happen. The future is bright for sure, and there's a lot of options out there."

Tyson Fury has expressed his enthusiasm for a potential showdown with Jon Jones in the past but has made it clear that he has no intention of entering the MMA cage for such a bout.

On the other hand, UFC president Dana White has enthusiastically stated his willingness to bring Fury into the UFC, considering it a rare crossover opportunity:

"I'm telling Tyson Fury, whom I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the octagon. We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too Tyson. So the offer is out there."

Now, it appears that the ongoing discussions between the parties involved are progressing towards a tangible outcome, bringing the possibility of this highly anticipated matchup closer to reality.

