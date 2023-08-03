BREAKING: UFC Vegas 78 faces another blow due to staph infection

The current lineup for the upcoming UFC Vegas 78 event has undergone changes as a bantamweight fight has been canceled.

The planned bout between Brady Hiestand and Da'Mon Blackshear, scheduled on August 12, 2023, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, has been canceled. The change is attributed to Hiestand's reported staph infection, which led to his withdrawal from the bout.

According to recent reports from combat sports journalist Nolan King, Blackshear currently awaits a short-notice opponent:

"Next week's #UFCVegas78 has taken another hit, as sources say Brady Hiestand (10-2) is off the card due to a staph infection. Da'Mon Blackshear (13-5-1) awaits a new opponent."

Check out King's tweet below:

The upcoming Fight Night event earlier encountered another cancellation, as the lightweight bout featuring Lando Vannata and Mike Breeden was removed from the card. Vannata's withdrawal from the fight due to an undisclosed injury raises uncertainty about Breeden's status and whether he will still be competing in the event.

The current UFC Vegas 78's main card on August 12 includes:

Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Khalil Rountree vs. Chris Daukaus

Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo

AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi