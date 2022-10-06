Breaking: Uriah Hall to take on NFL superstar Le'Veon Bell in a 4-round boxing fight in the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard

Following his retirement from MMA earlier this year, Uriah Hall has landed on his feet and looks set to step into the boxing ring against NFL star Le'Veon Bell on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard.

After losing to Sean Strickland and Andre Muniz back-to-back, the Jamaican-American middleweight decided to end his time in mixed martial arts. Despite never capturing the 185lbs title, Hall will always be remembered for his devastating spinning hook kick knockout of Adam Cella during his time on The Ultimate Fighter.

As Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions announced, Uriah Hall will compete against Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Le'Veon Bell in a four-round cruiserweight clash.

Bell and Hall will be making their pro boxing debuts in a 4 round cruiserweight bout contracted at 195lbs. NFL star running back Le'Veon Bell & elite UFC striker Uriah Hall will face off as part of the MVP SHOWTIME PPV event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

The event, headlined by Jake Paul and Anderson Silva, will also feature a former UFC featherweight competitor Chris Avila, a man perhaps best known for being a friend and training partner of Nate Diaz.

What is Uriah Hall's MMA record and has Le'Veon Bell ever had a fight?

After a long career of ups and downs, Uriah Hall finally decided to hang up the gloves and retire from the sport. He had a respectable record of 17 wins and 11 losses.

During his time with the UFC, the 38-year-old Hall earned eight KO/TKO finishes in 10 octagon wins, an ability he will be hoping translates over to his debut in the ring.

Despite being a professional footballer, Le'Veon Bell has put his career on hold to pursue ambitions in the sport of boxing. Bell was in action in his first-ever bout on September 10, putting on a solid display which was capped off with a huge overhand right knockout against fellow American football player Adrian Peterson.

