"He's the one guy that you f***ed up with" - Brendan Schaub believes Le'Veon Bell may be in for a shock against "freak athlete" Uriah Hall

Recently retired UFC middleweight fighter Uriah Hall is set to make his professional boxing debut against former NFL star Le'Veon Bell. The matchup will be a cruiserweight fight that takes place on the same card that UFC legend Anderson Silva and YouTuber Jake Paul are fighting on.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Le’Veon Bell is set to make his pro boxing debut against MMA star and former UFC fighter Uriah Hall as part of Most Valuable Promotions’ Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event on SHOWTIME PPV on Sat., Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Bell is coming off an exhibition knockout vs. Adrian Peterson. Le’Veon Bell is set to make his pro boxing debut against MMA star and former UFC fighter Uriah Hall as part of Most Valuable Promotions’ Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event on SHOWTIME PPV on Sat., Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Bell is coming off an exhibition knockout vs. Adrian Peterson. https://t.co/c6TPD7tH5K

Speaking on The Schaub Show, former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout:

"Do you guys realize what Uriah Hall should do to Le'Veon Bell? Le'Veon Bell just won that fight, he knocked out Adrian Peterson. Do you know how much better f**king Uriah Hall is as a striker than Adrian Peterson?"

Schaub discussed the difference in the athletic abilities between mixed martial artists and NFL players before suggesting that Bell could be overlooking Hall's skills:

"Le'Veon Bell's like, 'Oh, he's just a UFC fighter, he's probably not that athletic.'... Uriah Hall is a freak athlete. He's the one guy that you f**ked up with because you think he's gonna be this stiff kind of fighter."

Schaub added that out of all the former UFC fighters who are trying their hand in boxing, Bell picked the "freak." He noted that he is more excited for the fight between Hall and Bell than he is for the fight between Silva and Paul due to the potential of what 'Primetime' can do to his opponent.

Watch Brendan Schaub preview the fight between Hall and Bell below (starting at the 16:51 mark):

Uriah Hall is tied for the most knockouts in UFC middleweight history

Despite never becoming a UFC middleweight champion or even fighting for the belt, Hall is tied with Anderson Silva and Thiago Santos for the most knockouts in middleweight history.

Hall announced his retirement a few weeks back following back-to-back losses. He retired with a mixed martial arts record of 17-11.

Now entering the boxing field, 'Primetime' will surely hope that his knockout success in mixed martial arts continues in his fight against Bell.

Hall's most notable knockout came against Adam Cella on The Ultimate Fighter: Season 17 nearly a full decade ago. The beautifully placed spinning hook kick landed him the Knockout of the Season award.

Revisit Hall's spinning hook kick knockout below:

Robbie Fox @RobbieBarstool Uriah Hall is fighting. I'm gonna use that as an excuse to post his best knockout ever, where everyone thought his opponent actually died. Uriah Hall is fighting. I'm gonna use that as an excuse to post his best knockout ever, where everyone thought his opponent actually died. https://t.co/rJFQJR2P33

