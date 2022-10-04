"He's like Caesar from Gladiator" - Brendan Schaub irate that "privileged nerd" Mark Zuckerberg was able to "rent out" entire UFC Apex

Brendan Schaub put Mark Zuckerberg on blast for allegedly renting out the entire UFC Apex building for the promotion's recent Fight Night card headlined by Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Brendan Schaub said:

"Dana lied about this, they clearly rented it out, which doesn't make a lot of sense to me. And for whatever reason, I came downstairs and I was asking the team, 'Why does this p*ss me off? Why is it okay that Mark Zuckerberg, all of a sudden, started noticing the UFC.'"

'Big Brown' added:

"He [Zuckerberg] is like, 'I like the UFC. Do me a favor, look up the next Fight Night, I'm renting the entire arena,' in a sense. Like, 'I don't know if it works like that,' 'It does for me.' because they play by a different set of rules. It's like he's Caeser from Gladiator. Like he's Walking Phoenix from Gladiator. Now imagine you're Mackenzie Dern, you're the main event and that arena is empty because this privileged nerd from Harvard created an app called Facebook and all of a sudden fancies himself some UFC and decides to rent out the arena for your main event."

Watch Brendan Schaub discuss Mark Zuckerberg in the video below:

Zuckerberg, along with his wife, were spotted sitting cageside for the fights at the UFC Vegas 61 card on October 1. As no fans or media personnel were allowed inside the Apex, many started wondering if the American entrepreneur had rented out the entire building to have a thrilling experience without being bothered.

Recent reports, however, have suggested that the UFC president offered the Meta CEO the experience.

Brendan Schaub takes aim at Mark Zuckerberg for skipping prelim fights; calls it disrespectful

Mark Zuckerberg appears to have enjoyed his time at the UFC Apex. However, it seems that the renowned entrepreneur only turned up for the main card of the event.

During his video, Brendan Schaub fired shots at Zuckerberg for missing the preliminary card, calling it disrespectful. Here's what the former UFC heavyweight said:

"He rented out an entire arena and then just showed up for the main card. You didn't watch the prelims? Mark Zuckerberg, let me ask you this? Name 10 UFC fighters! You can't? Let me ask you this? What the f**k, do you know the difference between main card fighters and prelims? You're going to disrespect them? Rent the entire thing, then show up late?"

While Brendan Schaub and others in the MMA community have been taking aim at Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly renting out the whole Apex building, UFC president Dana White shot down those claims, calling it "total bulls***."

danawhite @danawhite Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. twitter.com/MMARoasted/sta… Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. twitter.com/MMARoasted/sta…

