"That would get me back into competition" - Brendan Schaub jokes about fighting Mark Zuckerberg after Facebook founder claims he's training in jiu-jitsu

Former UFC Brendan Schaub has hilariously teased a return to face Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in a potential fight.

Earlier, Zuckerberg appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, revealing a newfound interest in MMA and also training in one particular form. He said:

“I really like watching UFC for example, but I also like doing the sport. It’s because I have a connection to it. Since COVID, I got super into surfing and foiling, and then really into MMA. I know a lot of people who do it.

"There’s actually this really interesting connection between people who surf and do jiu-jitsu, and I basically collected a bunch of recommendations, ran them by a bunch of people who I know, and I trained with this guy Dave Camarillo – Guerilla Jiu Jitsu – the crazy thing is, it really is the best sport.”

In a new episode of the Thicc Boy podcast, Schaub revealed his desire to face the 38-year-old, while reading his comments on his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. He said:

"That would get me back into competition. I would love to compete against Mark Zuckerberg...I'm curious if this was preconceived before he went on Rogan like, 'Hey, I'm into jiu-jitsu, I'd be shocked if he was a black belt. I got my black belt, I paid one billion dollars for it...I'd be shocked if he was a black belt."

Watch Brendan Schaub talk about Mark Zuckerberg below:

In a podcast with Lex Fridman earlier this year, Zuckerberg openly shared with the world his interest in combat sports. Schaub, meanwhile, has not fought in the UFC since his loss to Travis Browne in 2014. Since then, he has been active on his podcast and has featured on many other shows.

Mark Zuckerberg opens up on newfound love for BJJ with Joe Rogan

Making an appearance on Episode #1863 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg described his introduction to the sport to Rogan, who is a former BJJ black belt himself.

Zuckerberg also explained why he believes that MMA is the best sport, while also revealing that he feels a connection to it.

You can see the excerpt from the JRE below:

The Facebook founder is active with his big plans for the introduction of the metaverse to social media. He has also admitted that the sport helps him maintain his focus and concentration in life.

A match-up against a professional fighter would surely be an interesting prospect, but Mark Zuckerberg would be wary of the level of competition that exists in the UFC with him just starting out his training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

