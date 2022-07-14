"It's the same with like Paige VanZant" - Brendan Schaub on why he respects Jake Paul pursuing his boxing dreams

Brendan Schaub admires Jake Paul for following his dreams of making a name for himself in the world of boxing. The YouTube star-turned-boxer turned professional back in 2020. In the two years since, he has managed to amass an impressive 5-0 record with four knockouts.

Not only that, but Paul also happens to be one of the biggest draws in the world of boxing right now. 'Big Brown' admires Paul for his love of the sport of boxing. Schaub pointed out that Paul doesn't need to box for money and has plenty of other ways of making good money without risking his health.

However, 'The Problem Child' still chooses to step inside the squared circle and exchange leather with accomplished fighters because of his love and passion for the sport. Schaub likened Paul to former UFC strawweight Paige VanZant, who, according to him, makes a lot of money from her OnlyFans account and only continues to fight because she loves competing.

During a recent episode of The Fighter and The Kid podcast, Schaub said:

"[Jake Paul is] a guy that doesn't need to do it [fight]. It's the same with Paige VanZant, it's incredible, her OnlyFans, she's set, she has all the movie offers in the world [but] she said she's fighting [in August]... I respect it, she has no reason to but they just love to fight. Jake could film himself playing checkers and make money. They don't need to do this, he could keep making YouTube [videos]..."

What's next for Jake Paul and Paige VanZant?

Jake Paul is scheduled to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Rahman Jr. (12-1-0) is considered Paul's toughest opponent to date and is a legitimate pro-boxer with six knockout wins under his belt. He is also significantly, physically bigger than the Cleveland native.

This will be the first time Paul fights a professional boxer and fans are looking forward to seeing how the 25-year-old performs against stiff opposition.

Paige VanZant, on the other hand, is set to take on Charisa Sigala at a BKFC event which will take place in London on August 20. With two losses in her first two fights, VanZant will be looking to turn things around when she fights Sigala next month.

