"He has one eye, you son of a b***h!" - Brendan Schaub unloads on UFC for suing makers of Michael Bisping documentary

Michael Bisping is regarded as a pioneer of MMA in England for multiple reasons. He was the first man from the United Kingdom to win The Ultimate Fighter and, until recently, was the only man from the UK to win a UFC title.

Due to his legacy, a documentary was made about his life, which was released this past March. The documentary itself was well received by critics and fans, but the UFC has caused a stir in the media by suing the production company that was in charge of making it.

UFC have sighted a copyright issue regarding footage used in the documentary as the reason for the legal action.

Brendan Schaub went to town on the UFC over the recent controversy during a recent episode of his podcast. He claimed that the UFC is the only company in the world that cares about the copyright of their video footage.

"For Bisping, it's like, man, the amount of sacrifices... and he has one eye you son of a b*tch. He has one f*cking eye, 'cause you had him fight, who did that? Belfort did that to him."

Watch the full episode below:

There has been no word from Michael Bisping on the recent controversy. 'The Count' is currently under UFC employment, and he may want to remain tight-lipped to avoid any drama in the workplace.

Michael Bisping believes Leon Edwards should fight Jorge Masvidal

Michael Bisping recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel discussing the futures of Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. In the video, 'The Count' suggested that Edwards should fight Jorge Masvidal if he beats Kamaru Usman in their trilogy fight.

The idea of Masvidal being next in line to fight Edwards follows-on from the altercation that took place in March 2019, where 'Gamebred' punched 'Rocky' backstage at a UFC event in London.

Some people, like Bisping, feel that Edwards should seek to exact revenge on Masvidal. Others feel differently, such as Edwards' coach.

Bisping had the following to say about Edwards' future opponents:

"Masvidal essentially assaulted him backstage at The O2 arena after they both fought. He [Masvidal] had beaten Darren Till, Leon had a tremendous performance against Gunnar Nelson, and he [Masvidal] walked up and three-pieced him [Edwards]. They should fight, they should. If Leon does fight Kamaru and gets passed him, that needs to be the next fight."

Watch the video below:

The trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman seems to be the most likely fight that 'Rocky' will have as the new champion. However, if that fight doesn't materialize, there are many other welterweights who would gladly stick their hand up to fight for the title, like Michael Bisping said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard