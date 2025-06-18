Brian Newman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki: Live round-by-round updates

The Brian Newman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming welterweight championship boxing match set to headline an event held in Japan on June 19. The matchup is of tremendous importance to both men.
For Newman Jr., there's more on the line than his WBO welterweight title. His undefeated 27-0 record will be in danger of being blemished if he tastes defeat. However, he will look to continue his winning ways by scoring yet another knockout to add to his 21 stoppages.
Meanwhile, Sasaki, a regional champion, will have his first crack at a world title, and will look to improve his 19-1-1 run of form, of which he has managed 17 stoppages. Unfortunately for him, he isn't expected to win, as DraftKings Sportsbook lists Newman Jr. as a -550 favorite, while Sasaki is a +380 underdog.
The event is scheduled for a 3:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time, but Newman Jr. and Sasaki are expected to fight at around 7:15 AM E.T. / 4:15 AM P.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming welterweight title fight.
Brian Newman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10:
Round 11:
Round 12: