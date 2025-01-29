Brian Ortega chokes online gamer to sleep for "talking sh*t" during game, fans back UFC star: "I'm here for it," "He took it like a champ!"

MMA fans worldwide reacted to Brian Ortega choking out a gamer over a bet. While most fans enjoyed the interaction, some denounced Ortega's actions.

Ortega is well-known for his grappling prowess and enjoys playing video games in his spare time. The former featherweight title contender recently took to social media and released a video of himself choking out a fan after the latter trash-talked him while they were playing Fortnite.'T-City' placed a bet with the individual that he would put him to sleep when he visits North Carolina.

''People ask me ‘Play with me on Fortnite.' Cool, cool. The only problem is you guys keep talking mad. You know what? So I have an online homie talking mad smack, the real reason why I flew to North Carolina was because he was talking s***. We made a bet, and I said I’ll fly over there and choke you out. And here he is! I showed up! I showed up to his damn job and I had to wait for him to finish his job. So now, ‘Imma choke your a** out.' A bet’s a bet!”

Check out the post below (via Championship Rounds on X):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''He took it like a champ! Hell yeah Right on guys''

Another fan stated:

''The level of petty is astounding. I'm here for it''

Other fans wrote:

''Dam if they're friends I would've told him lets roll on the ground and ill try my hardest to defend the choke. Would've been way cooler lol''

''Talking sh*t but hey choke me out for fun while you record…fudgepacking at its finest."

Brian Ortega gets called out by a former UFC champion

Brian Ortega is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Diego Lopes at Noche UFC 306 last year. Ortega will seek to return to winning ways after being called out by former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling for a potential matchup.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie at Karate Combat 52, Sterling asserted that a fight with Ortega or Arnold Allen could help him get into title contention, saying:

''I would love to run it back with him [Movsar Evloev], if not, maybe fight Arnold Allen, Brian Ortega.”

Check out Aljamain Sterling's full comments below:

