Brian Ortega hilariously reacts to Michael Chandler trying to submit Dustin Poirier by unfairly fish-hooking him

At UFC 281 Dustin Poirier overcame early adversity to secure a hard-fought submission victory over Michael Chandler. However, the former Bellator lightweight champion had 'The Diamond' in all sorts of trouble during the fight.

In the second round, Chandler even pulled on Poirier's open mouth while trying to lock in a submission.

However, the unsportsmanlike behavior didn't sit lightly with former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega. In a tweet, 'T-City' criticized Chandler for his dirty tactics, saying that he would've bitten off 'Iron's finger if he was in Poirier's position.

In the tweet, Ortega also sneaked in a sly jab at lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for saying that the Louisiana native didn't have good jiu-jitsu:

"If I was @DustinPoirier I would have bit his fingers lol .. congrats @DustinPoirier, who ain’t got jiu-jitsu!!! "

The action-packed three-round affair saw both men have huge moments of success. Although Chandler had immense success on the feet early in the first round and enjoyed total domination on the ground in the second, he was submitted by Poirier two minutes into the third round via rear-naked choke .

With the UFC 281 loss, Michael Chandler currently holds a UFC record of two wins and three losses. 'The Diamond's pro-MMA record stands at 29 wins 7 losses and 1 no-contest.

Unsurprisingly, the action-packed three-round affair earned the prestigious Fight of the Night award, which means both men will get an added $50K bonus on top of their guaranteed fight purses.

Michael Chandler explains the unintentional fish hook on Dustin Poirier

During the post-fight press conference at UFC 281, Michael Chandler explained that his foul against 'The Diamond' was unintentional. The fighter assured fans that he loved the sport of MMA and would never consider cheating.

The Sanford MMA pupil stated that he was unable to pull his fingers out of Poirier's mouth as he was being pushed up against the cage:

"Yes, I will admit his mouth was open and my hand went inside of there and was on his mouthpiece. He bit down, I was trying to pull it out. It wasn't as though I was trying to pull it out and he was biting it and I couldn't get it out. It was more just the angle. I mean you're getting pushed up against the cage... You all know I ain't a cheater. I love this game. I don't cheat."

