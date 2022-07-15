"These monsters are getting tapped out" - Brian Ortega's coach details the origins of 'T-City'

Part of Brian Ortega's incredible life story revolves around how jiu-jitsu essentially saved him from the streets. Ortega grew up in the projects in Los Angeles and headed down a bad path before being enlisted in the Gracie University by his father at the age of thirteen.

It was there that the legend of 'T-City' was born. Older and stronger opponents would often underestimate Ortega, and they would pay the price. In a new UFC Journey video, Ortega's coach, Rener Gracie explained:

"He was a fourteen year old who looked nine. Pretty blue eyes, and they would go roll with him, and then these monsters are getting tapped out. Triangle, triangle choke, triangle choke, triangle choke. You just knew they would underestimate him, and they would get triangle choked. I'm like hey, Triangle City. T-City."

Four of Ortega's fifteen wins in the octagon have come by way of triangle choke. It's fitting that Ortega has a nickname related to the submission considering how much jiu-jitsu has impacted both his career and life.

Ortega's jiu-jitsu is what put current champion Alexander Volkanovski in the worst position of his career. It will be must-watch television when Ortega takes on Yair Rodriguez this Saturday evening at UFC Long Island.

Brian Ortega "couldn't afford classes" - Rener Gracie

Brian Ortega would probably not be competing for another title shot had it not been for the support of Rener Gracie.

Gracie, who began teaching Ortega as a teenager, clearly saw great potential in his student. When Ortega's father tried to pull Brian from the university due to insufficient funds, Rener intervened. Rener said:

"His dad came in and said, 'Rener, you know we appreciate it. Brian loves the classes, but we can't afford classes anymore. So, we have to pull him out.' Because of money, we're not going to have this kid continue this journey? Without hesitation I said, 'No. I'll take it from here.'"

Rener's decision to keep Ortega in his institution has changed the course of MMA history. Had Rener not chosen to allow 'T-City' to continue training, it is possible he would have never made it to the UFC. His decision to allow Ortega to training may have made the difference between living a life of crime and becoming a championship caliber fighter.

You can watch the full episode of UFC Journey below:

