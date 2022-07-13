"It's death! It's death!" - An animated Joe Rogan revisits the crazy title fight between Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 

On episode 1712 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Joe Rogan gave a passionate monolog about how incredible Alexander Volkanovski was during his escape from Brian Ortega's guillotine choke.

Rogan's enthusiasm makes it easy for MMA casuals to understand exactly how profound Volkanovski's ability not to tap was.

Speaking to Bert Kreischer, Joe Rogan talked in depth about Ortega's fundamental jiu-jitsu prowess. Given his years of jiu-jitsu experience, the podcast host has a level of understanding that can only be earned through years of practice.

Rogan expressed that he wishes people could truly understand how perfect Ortega's setup of the guillotine was, stating:

"That kind of guillotine, with a guy like that, is death! It's death! And that crazy motherf*cker from Australia got out!"

Watch the full video below:

Few fighters in the world could escape a fully mounted, vice-locked, topside guillotine from a first-degree black belt such as Brian Ortega. The fight was hard to forget for multiple reasons, but it was made even more unforgettable through Rogan's zeal.

The admiration that the UFC commentator has for MMA fighters is part of what people love about him, as well as the sport in general. Rogan seems to be able to endlessly describe the various ways in which a professional fighter is different to a regular human

Joe Rogan will be present for the Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez bout

Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez are set to compete in this weekend's main event as part of a tantalizing clash of potential title contenders.

Rodriguez claimed that a victory over Ortega would guarantee him a shot versus Alexander Volkanovski next. He says to have been informed of this by the UFC themselves.

Having only lost twice in his pro career (once against Max Holloway and Volkanovski), Ortega seems primed to reach UFC gold.

'T-City' feels he is the deadliest opponent that Volanovski has fought. He highlighted the danger he was able to put Volkanovski in during a recent interview with InsideFighting.

"He's won the belt, he's defended the belt, and the one person who put him in the most danger was me. I put him in the most danger he has ever been in, in his career, right?"

Watch the full interview below:

Will Volkanovski go up to lightweight and test his mettle? Or will he seek to replicate his teammate Israel Adesanya's success and totally wipe out the entire featherweight division?

The clash between Ortega and Rodriguez is set to be an absolute classic. Title implications will add further fuel to the fire, as these two fighters bring the intensity, regardless of the circumstances.

