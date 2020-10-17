Brian Ortega shaves head; Reason behind new look revealed

Brian Ortega competed against Max Holloway for the UFC Featherweight Championship back in December of 2018.

Ortega lost to Holloway via a fourth-round TKO in a matchup that witnessed T-City receive a significant amount of punishment courtesy of The Blessed One’s high-volume striking.

Ortega was unable to fend off Holloway’s sustained striking attack. In the aftermath of his vicious beatdown at the hands of the former UFC Featherweight Champion, T-City took a considerable amount of time off from professional MMA competition.

Although Ortega was seemingly set to make his Octagon return in late 2019, injury issues postponed his comeback.

The BJJ savant is now set to compete against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Island 6 that takes place on October 18th, 2020.

However, fans were in for a surprise during the weigh-ins as Ortega shaved off his long hair and sported a new look.

With a freshly shaved head, @BrianTcity hits the mark at 146 pounds 😯 #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/FbBTYYNZ7I — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 16, 2020

Brian Ortega has shaved his head and donated his hair for a good cause

Ahead of his all-important clash against The Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega sported a new look at the weigh-ins of his fight, having shaven off his long hair. The majority of the MMA fans and experts have consequently expressed their surprise at Ortega’s new appearance.

T-City has long been known for his signature long hair, and as such, the fact that he’s undergone a major overhaul in his appearance has caught the imagination of the MMA community.

Following the revelation of his new look at the weigh-ins of the UFC Fight Island 6 event, Ortega’s manager Tiki Ghosn has shed light on a rather intriguing fact regarding his fighter.

As per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Ortega’s manager Tiki Ghosn has now revealed the reason behind the new look. T-City shaved his head and his hair is being donated to the Locks of Love charity for children who are undergoing chemotherapy.

Locks of Love is a non-profit charitable organization that’s based in the US and provides wigs for children in the US and Canada who have lost their hair owing to medical conditions.

The charity accepts monetary donations as well as human hair, both of which are utilized by the organization to produce and provide wigs for the children in need.

Okamoto’s tweet regarding Ortega’s donation to the noble cause read as follows –

“Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) is donating the hair he shaved ahead of today’s weigh-in to Locks of Love for children undergoing chemotherapy, per his manager Tiki Ghosn”

Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) is donating the hair he shaved ahead of today’s weigh-in to Locks of Love for children undergoing chemotherapy, per his manager Tiki Ghosn 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/rKtBu0B0pf — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 16, 2020

Brian Ortega is at a crossroads in his MMA career ahead of his fight against The Korean Zombie

The consensus in the MMA world is that Brian Ortega is presently at a crossroads in his Mixed Martial Arts career.

On one hand, a win over The Korean Zombie could earn T-City another shot at the UFC Featherweight Championship. However, a loss would likely prove to be a huge setback for Ortega in his quest for the title.

