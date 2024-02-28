Brian Ortega suffered major injury weeks before Yair Rodriguez fight at UFC Mexico City, coach reveals details

Brian Ortega's coach recently disclosed that the American battled through a significant injury in the weeks leading up to his rematch against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico City.

'T-City' delivered a stunning comeback victory against Rodriguez last weekend. Despite a challenging first round, he secured a decisive win with an arm-triangle choke, marking his first octagon appearance since July 2022.

During the post-fight press conference, Ortega affirmed that his return nearly faced an abrupt setback before it even commenced. As Bruce Buffer introduced him to the fans at the Arena CDMX, 'T-City' leaped into the air, only to land awkwardly on his ankle. However, it appears that this was not the only pre-fight injury he was dealing with.

Ortega's grappling coach, Rener Gracie, recently revealed on Instagram that his student endured a severe head butt during training three weeks before the fight, resulting in a cut above his right eye. Gracie noted that the injury was significant, necessitating four internal stitches and 10 on the surface.

As the fight approached, Ortega's team harbored concerns that any slight impact on the affected area could reopen the wound. However, despite the injury, the former featherweight title contender remained resolute about competing immediately after receiving the stitches. He wrote:

"Three weeks before the fight, Brian caught a nasty head butt while training @GracieUniversityHQ. It was so deep that he had to get 4 stitches on the inside and 10 on the surface."

Check out Rener Gracie's post below:

Ortega initiated the bout with aggression, unleashing strikes whenever he found openings near Rodriguez. Despite 'El Pantera' demonstrating exceptional speed and landing a crippling counter shot that floored the Californian in the opening round, he couldn't capitalize on the moment.

Unfazed by the inflicted damage, Ortega persistently pushed forward, connecting with punches and eventually clinching a submission triumph over Rodriguez in the third round.

Brian Ortega climbs rankings after UFC Mexico City victory

Following the UFC Mexico City Fight Night event, UFC's latest rankings reveal Brian Ortega ascending to the No. 3 spot in the featherweight division with his triumph over Yair Rodriguez.

The victory propelled 'T-City' to a tie for the second-most finishes in the division's history alongside veteran Ricardo Lamas, both boasting seven finishes at 145 pounds.

Expand Tweet