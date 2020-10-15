This weekend in the main event of UFC Fight Island 6, Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie will finally settle their issues inside the Octagon. The two highly-talented fighters will cross paths in a high stakes matchup, with the winner also possibly becoming the No.1 Contender for Alexander Volkanovski's UFC Featherweight Championship.

Days before the fight, we had the opportunity to speak with Brian Ortega himself as part of the UFC Fight Island 6 virtual media day. During the conversation, T-City opened up about his preparation for his return fight, his thoughts on The Korean Zombie recently issuing an apology towards him and more.

Brian Ortega on the preparations for his first fight in almost two years

This weekend will mark Brian Ortega's return to the Octagon for the first time since his loss to Max Holloway in 2018. Here is what T-City said while addressing the issues and the procedure that both he and his team had to undergo in the lead up to this fight.

"It was fun man, it was fun getting my team together and getting a whole group of people to work with each other, and connect and get on the same page. And then finally, the pandemic obviously was another thing, so we had to adjust according to the way we could during everything. We had to get people tested, we had to shut the gyms down, we had to do private sessions only, one on ones, no partners. Then we had to get more people tested, then we had to keep more people honest with how they live their lives, so we don't get it while we're training and it was very tough man, you know. You had to limit your partners, you had to test everyone, and even when you test everyone, you still couldn't count on them because people are seeing people, and people are seeing other people, and everyone wants human contact. So, you know, it's a little risky thing but we got through it, we did it and I'm happy we're here now. Rona free and ready to fight."

Brian Ortega on competing in his return fight with no audience

For Brian Ortega's return to UFC after being away for almost two years, he will have to compete in the Octagon with no audience in attendance. However, that doesn't bother T-City much and it's all good for him.

"Nah man, I'm all right. I'm used to fighting in the silence, so it's easy for me to do it."

If The Korean Zombie's recent apology changed Brian Ortega's perspective towards this rivalry

The Korean Zombie recently issued an apology for all the trash-talking he did against Brian Ortega. Speaking on the topic, T-City claimed that there was never any sort of rivalry between him and Zombie.

Advertisement

"It was never a rivalry man. Yeah, it was never a rivalry. I kind of just, he talked his sh*t and I talked my sh* but it was more like, if that's how you're gonna be, that's how I'm gonna be. And then when I made it clear if you really want a rivalry, this is how it's gonna get down, then we heard all the apologies. It was kind of just shut down and that was it"

Brian Ortega on Alexander Volkanovski as the UFC Featherweight Champion

Brian Ortega claimed that he has thoughts on everyone in the division and since Alex Volkanovski is the champion, he obviously has the target on his back.

"I have thoughts on everyone in the division. He has the belt, so he has a target on his back, which means we're training for everyone now. We're training for guys that are like Zabit, guys that are like Korean, guys that are like Holloway, guys that are like Volkanovski."

Brian Ortega on the prediction to his fight

Brian Ortega's prediction is simple. He wants to get it done by all means necessary.

"By all means necessary"