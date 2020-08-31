Brian Ortega vs 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung official for Fight Night main event; date revealed

Brian Ortega vs 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung was supposed to be the final UFC fight of the previous decade.

Scheduled for the final Fight Night card in 2019 in Busan, Ortega was to make his return after over a year to face 'The Korean Zombie' in a big fight. However, Ortega had to pull out and Frankie Edgar was named as his replacement.

The two had a tense exchange involving rapper Jay Park earlier this year, after which Brian Ortega apologized. What was originally a friendly competitive rivalry turned sour and it was clear that Brian Ortega vs The Korean Zombie was the fight to book.

Dana White even stated his intention to book the fight as a #1 contender's bout and that's what's going to happen as the two will meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night this October 17th. UFC made it official on social media:

Will the Brian Ortega-Korean Zombie winner face Alexander Volkanovski?

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung is now riding a two-fight win streak and will look to make it three against Brian Ortega. The current Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski is now clear of Max Holloway after defeating him (somewhat controversially) at UFC 252 for the second time.

It doesn't make sense for Holloway to get another title shot and since Yair Rodriguez vs Zabit Magomedsharipov (originally scheduled for August 29th) was canceled, it's only logical for the Brian Ortega-Korean Zombie winner to face Alexander Volkanovski next.

However, one could make the argument that Brian Ortega wouldn't deserve a title shot with just one victory. He's been inactive since his title loss to Max Holloway in 2018 and it'll be a near two-year layoff before he returns to the Octagon again.

It would be hard to deny 'The Korean Zombie' a title shot, however. Either way, this has the makings of an extremely exciting fight.