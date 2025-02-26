"Brilliant strategy by Pacio" - Fans laud Joshua Pacio's methodical destruction of Jarred Brooks in world title trilogy at ONE 171

ONE Championship fans are celebrating Joshua Pacio's cerebral dismantling of eternal rival Jarred Brooks to unify the ONE strawweight MMA world championships in the show-closing fight of ONE 171: Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20.

Ad

After weathering a first-round onslaught from Brooks, 'The Passion' regained the momentum barely a minute into the second round and landed jackhammer-like punches to Brooks' body, eventually leading to the TKO finish.

Watch the trilogy fight in its entirety below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the comments section, fans applauded Pacio for utilizing Brooks' trademark ground-and-pound strategy against him. They wrote:

"Brilliant ground defense from Pacio, calm and collected, Congrats champ!"

"Brooks was gassed out due to the barrage of body punches and hammer fists from Pacio. Congratulations unified champ! Stamina. Calmness. Faith. Heart!"

"Still at the beginning and Brooks arms gonna be tired."

Ad

"Brooks is a great fighter but I think he underestimated Pacio's growth in the ground game. He wanted to finish early knowing its going to be harder to submit in the lter rounds given the slipperiness and stamina of Pacio. Grats to both fighters. Awesome fight."

"60 punches on the left side abdomen basically wing chun principle that weakens a man."

Ad

"Best Pacio fight I've seen!"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Joshua Pacio does not believe Jarred Brooks underestimated him

In light of fans believing that Jarred Brooks had underestimated him by tiring himself out with multiple submission attempts in the opening round, Joshua Pacio came to his defense during the ONE 171 post-event press conference. He declared:

Ad

"No. I know Jarred Brooks is always prepared. I know that he never underestimated me. I know the guy. He worked so hard, he trained so hard for him and his family."

Watch the entire press conference below:

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to all fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.