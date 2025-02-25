WATCH: Joshua Pacio, Roberto Soldic headline the most dramatic and soul-crushing finishes from stacked ONE 171 card in Qatar

Last week’s ONE 171 was packed with unforgettable moments, but Joshua Pacio and Roberto Soldic stood out above the rest.

Pacio entered the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar for his trilogy showdown against Jarred Brooks with one goal in mind — to leave no doubt about his dominance. And he did just that.

In a main event thriller, Pacio sent the crowd into a frenzy by pulling off a stunning upset, for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world championship in emphatic fashion. But it was far from an easy night.

'The Passion' had to weather Brooks’ relentless submission attempts, as the American grappler hunted for a finish with an arsenal of chokes. Despite finding himself in dangerous positions, Pacio stood his ground.

Fortunately, the Filipino superstar managed to turn the tide in the second round. He tripped Brooks to the mat and imposed his will from top position, unloading punishing shots to the ribs.

As Brooks scrambled toward the fence in a desperate bid to escape, Pacio poured on the pressure, raining down a volley of punches until the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Meanwhile, Soldic delivered a highlight-reel knockout on the undercard, showcasing his devastating power against Dagi Arslanaliev.

As Arslanaliev fired a body kick, 'Robocop' countered with a perfectly timed left hook, instantly shutting off the Turkish powerhouse’s lights and sending him crashing face-first to the canvas.

Relive those stellar outings by watching the clip below:

Joshua Pacio, Roberto Soldic earn $50K bonus

Joshua Pacio and Roberto Soldic’s explosive performances did not go unnoticed. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong rewarded both men with a pair of $50,000 performance bonuses.

Additionally, Pacio walked away with an extra $6,000 after winning the Sui-sponsored People’s Champion poll, adding another highlight to his triumphant night at ONE 171.

