“The moment we’ve been waiting for” - Joshua Pacio’s unstoppable ONE 171 mauling of Jarred Brooks has fans in pure jubilation

Joshua Pacio sent the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar into a frenzy on Thursday, Feb. 20, as he pulled off a stunning upset against Jarred Brooks in the main event of ONE 171.

'The Passion' delivered a statement victory, solidifying his reign as the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion. However, it was far from a walk in the park.

Pacio had to weather Brooks’ submission-centric offense, as the American relentlessly hunted for a finish with a litany of chokes. Despite finding himself in precarious positions, the Filipino standout refused to break.

He turned the tide late in the opening round, securing a dominant position and offering a glimmer of hope to the Filipino fans in attendance.

Then came the second round, where Pacio seized control in emphatic fashion. He tripped Brooks to the mat and asserted his dominance from the top position, hammering his opponent’s ribcage with heavy shots.

As Brooks scrambled toward the fence in an attempt to escape, Pacio continued to smother 'The Monkey God' with a barrage of punches to the head.

With Brooks unable to soundly defend himself, referee Mohamad Sulaiman stepped in at the 4:22 mark to save him from further punishment while awarding Pacio a spectacular TKO victory.

The decisive finish left fans in awe, with ONE Championship’s social media post of the climactic sequence igniting a wave of reactions:

Joshua Pacio gets rewarded for stunning performance at ONE 171

With the emphatic victory at ONE 171, Joshua Pacio not only unified the world titles at 125 pounds but also reasserted himself as the division’s king, improving his record to 23-4.

Moreover, the Lions Nation MMA co-founder capped off his stellar night by earning a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

