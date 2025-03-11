“Bring out more than just my best” - Eduard Folayang hoping to leave his imprint inside the historic Saitama Super Arena

For Eduard Folayang, this isn't just another fight. It's personal - the kind of moment you dream about as a young fighter watching legends throw down in front of a roaring crowd.

Come March 23, 'The Landslide' steps into the iconic Saitama Super Arena for ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, where he'll meet old rival Shinya Aoki one last time.

In the weeks leading up to ONE 172, Eduard Folayang sat down with Nissi Icasiano of The MMA Superfan to discuss his final fight with Shinya Aoki. It turns out that beyond the fight itself, it's the venue that's lighting a fire in his soul.

"I could feel the same feeling they had when I watched them," Folayang said. "It will give me a boost of motivation to bring out more than just my best for this fight."

This isn't just about getting a win against an old friend - it's about paying tribute to the greats who paved the way and the memories that shaped his career.

Eduard Folayang wants to honor the PRIDE legends who made Saitama Super Arena iconic at ONE 172

Eduard Folayang grew up watching the PRIDE greats leave their mark inside that very arena, and now he sees this as his chance to do the same.

"But more than that, going back again and fighting at the Saitama Super Arena is great because it's where I watched those who inspired me to be in this sport, especially during the PRIDE days," he said.

From Wanderlei Silva to Takanori Gomi, the legends who fought on that stage shaped the dreams of an entire generation of fighters - including Folayang. Not, ahead of his final clash with Shinya Aoki, he hopes to honor their legacy and show the same fighting spirit that once inspired him.

Watch the full interview below:

'The Landslide' Eduard Folayang is gearing up to clash against foe-turned-friend 'Tobikan Judan' Shinya Aoki at ONE 172 for the fourth and last time. The highly anticipated ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang features five title fights and will take place in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on March 23.

Tickets are available here. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

