"Bringing it back home" - Jarred Brooks determined to return to the USA as the undisputed strawweight MMA king after ONE 171

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks has waited over a year to get his hands on Filipino rival and reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio in what could be the third and final time in their ONE Championship careers.

'The Monkey God' gave fans a look into his mindset in an Instagram post ahead of his unification bout with Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20, with the accompanying caption:

"I am going to come back home as @detroit only world champion , same with @Indiana Stand up use my momentum , I'm going to win there is nothing else to say but thank you god and my family for bringing me to this special moment . Bringing it back home to the states 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸"

In their March 2024 world title rematch, Brooks dropped the gold he won from 'The Passion' in December 2022 via disqualification after slamming the Filipino standout on his head — an illegal move in ONE's global MMA rule set.

Poetically, Brooks will have an opportunity to rewrite history and prove he is the true king of the 125-pound MMA division as ONE 171 will be at the same venue as their last meeting: the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

Jarred Brooks promises highlight-reel finish of Joshua Pacio

Always a must-see attraction whenever he has a microphone, Jarred Brooks did not hold back on how he plans to become the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion at ONE 171.

During the ONE 171 press conference, the Mash Fight Team athlete declared:

"And I promise you, Joshua and I, we are more than willing and prepared, and I am going to go out and I'm going to finish him on Thursday, whether you like it, or you don't, I'm gonna go out and I'm gonna finish him."

Watch the entire press conference here:

