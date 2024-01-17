In combat sports, fans can immediately tell when fighters are genuine or not on the microphone. In the case of reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks, he is as real it gets.

'The Monkey God' is headed to the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on March 1 to defend his spot atop the mountain against a heated rival and the man he defeated to become a ONE world champion, Joshua Pacio, at ONE 166.

Brooks is a well-known commodity to ONE Championship fans because of his brash personality on the microphone, but unlike others, he can back it up inside the ONE circle thanks to his wrestling pedigree.

Ahead of ONE 164, Brooks spoke his destiny into fruition as he dethroned the Filipino MMA star in the main event of a thrilling five-round war between the two top-level strawweights.

Brooks reposted a clip from the ONE 164 presser of him proclaiming his destiny with a newfound confidence ahead of the big defense:

“‘Have the courage to be disliked.’ - Bruce Lee. MARCH 1st Qatar!! I defend my title and beat this guy and show I’m the best ! Going to go 3-0 against Philippines”

How Joshua Pacio made his case for the rematch

After the defeat to Brooks, Pacio bounced back with a big win over Mansur Malachiev last October in a narrow unanimous decision performance after nearly a year-long layoff to work on his game.

With his eyes fully set on reclaiming the belt, Pacio is leaning heavily into what his biggest lesson was from the last year ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

