Brit legend Liam Harrison wants to "get the ball rolling" against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167

As much excitement as he feels for his highly anticipated return inside the ring, current fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison acknowledges that he will experience ring rust on June 7 at ONE 167. Harrison will face young Japanese contender Katsuki Kitano at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before he throws hands with the 26-year-old, the British combat sports icon gave his props to his upcoming opponent and laid down his plan to shake off the long layoff he had.

The Bad Company representative told SCMP MMA:

"Katsuki is a good opponent I watched his last fight. He's dangerous and he's on a good win streak. So I'm looking forward to getting in there and just get the ball rolling and getting the ring rust knockout off and just fighting again."

See the full interview below:

Liam Harrison is coming off a long and grueling recovery from his nasty leg injury caused by the leg kicks from Nong-O Hama during their August 2022 world title fight at ONE on Prime Video 1.

He needed multiple surgeries and rehabilitation before he got the green light from doctors to compete again. It forced the 38-year-old to watch from the sidelines for almost two years.

Liam Harrison is also booked to face Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver on September

Even before the London native gets his hands against the Seishikai Gym representative next month, he is already booked for another fight on September 6 for the ONE 168: Denver card.

There, he will face Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a catchweight Muay Thai fight.

That bout with Seksan might potentially be Liam Harrison's last professional fight because he wants to fight a fellow legend before he hangs up the gloves for good.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7. The card will emanate in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.