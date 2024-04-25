"I've never ever been tempted" - Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison says he's never been enticed about MMA switch

Despite the endless possibility of competing in various sports and rulesets in ONE Championship, fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison is sticking to his guns in the Art of Eight Limbs.

Harrison downplayed the idea of him crossing over to MMA during his most recent appearance on the talkSPORT MMA's YouTube channel, where he discussed the matter.

The former world title challenger explained:

"No, I've never thought about MMA. Even if before, obviously the money in Muay Thai now is really good, but even before that I would have never had a go [at MMA] because I always say you can only be good at something you love, and I have no love for the ground work."

Despite his demise on the grueling grappling aspect of mixed martial arts that is required to be a top athlete in the sport, 'Hitman' showed a ton of respect for the guys who practice them.

Liam Harrison continued:

"I appreciate how hard it is and I appreciate how skilled you've got to be to be good at jiu-jitsu and wrestling and stuff like that. So yeah I've never ever been tempted at all to go over."

Liam Harrison returns to action at ONE 167 after over a year of hiatus due to injury

Following his lengthy recovery from the multiple ligament tears in his knee, Liam Harrison is officially back in action on June 7 at ONE 167, where he takes on Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai match inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Bad Company representative seeks redemption from his August 2022 defeat to Nong-O Hama and plans to secure his third victory under the world's largest martial arts organization.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.