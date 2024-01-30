British legend Liam Harrison calls Superlek the undisputed “best striker on the planet” after victory over Takeru

A great fighter recognizes a great fighter when he sees one. This is exactly what former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison saw with the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 during his latest world title defense.

Superlek has fended off the tough challenge from former three-division K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa during their main event showdown at ONE 165 this past weekend inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, where he picked up a unanimous decision win.

On his official Instagram account, the British combat sports superstar has uploaded a few highlights of the 28-year-old Thai superstar’s victory against Takeru and captioned his post with:

“@superlek789 is the best striker on planet earth no one even comes close …fair play to @k1takeru he is one of the toughest people i have ever seen and made it an incredible fight 🔥🔥🔥 #onechampionship #superlek #takeru”

In the video, ‘The Hitman’ featured how ‘The Kicking Machine’ methodically defeated the home bet with his patented leg kicks as he targeted the lead leg of ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ which slowed down his attack and significantly reduced his power.

This fight plan proved to be effective because Superlek double-downed on this approach and went on to cruise in the five-round clash to improve his record to 13 wins and one loss in ONE Championship, thus stretching his win streak to nine.

Liam Harrison still waiting for his next fight in ONE Championship, still targets a retirement fight with Seksan

It’s been 17 months since the Bad Company representative has seen action inside the ring, as he sustained a first-round TKO loss and multiple tears on his ligaments at the hands of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Now that he has fully recovered, the 38-year-old Muay Thai icon is now targeting a final fight under the world’s largest martial arts organization and cap off his illustrious career with a match with Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang.